UMD Men’s Hockey Names Connor McMenamin as New Alternate Captain

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD men’s hockey team added another captain to their leadership group.

The Bulldogs named Connor McMenamin as an alternate captain.

He spent the last two seasons as an alternate captain for Penn State.

So far this year, McMenamin has tallied two goals and two assists for the Bulldogs.

He is set to don the “A” for the first time on Friday when UMD hits the ice to face Cornell University.