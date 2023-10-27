52nd Annual Ski and Snowboard Swap at Spirit Mountain

DULUTH, Minn. — While there is still grass on the ground for now, some people are already preparing for snowy months ahead.

Team Duluth is hosting the 52nd annual ski and snowboard swap at Spirt Mountain this weekend.

The swap is the longest and largest fundraiser for Team Duluth.

Hundreds of new and used skis, boots, snowboards and more are available.

Money from the equipment sold goes towards various fees for the team.

Local ski shops donated the majority of items, experts are also on hand to help with questions.

Organizers say the swap is all about community, and making sure everyone has access to equipment.

“I think it’s just good too grow that kind of community feeling so that people feel better when they’re out there, you know what i mean. Team Duluth is all about, also, teaching people ski safety, snowboard safety, hill safety, hill sense, you know and being respectful on the hill, I just love that we do that,” Laura Witrak, Chair of the Ski and Snowboard Swap said.

The swap will continue Saturday from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M and on Sunday from 10 A.M. to Noon.