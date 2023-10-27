Concerns Over Electronic Pull Tabs

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth American Legion was the latest stop for groups trying to change a law that will limit electronic gaming, specifically electronic pull tabs in the state.

Representatives from charitable groups, bars, and restaurants from the area gathered Thursday evening to hear from groups working to convince legislators to change a law that passed last session.

That law made significant changes that would make key features of Electronic Pull Tabs illegal as of January 1, 2025. The fear Is that will significantly decrease the amount of money available to local charities that depend on donations.

State Representative Natalie Zeleznikar (R) said, ” Greater Minnesota is going to be at great risk. We have a lot of volunteer fire departments, EMS is strained as it is and we can’t have more strains with losing charitable gambling at the rates that we likely could.”

Statewide groups such as Protect Our Charities and Allied Charities of Minnesota are encouraging everyone to contact their state legislators. To find out more about this issue you can go to the Allied Charities of Minnesota Facebook page.