Donna Howard Community Connect, One Stop Shop Service For Those In Need

DULUTH, Minn. — On Thursday a community event in Duluth was held as a one stop shop service for those in need.

The Damiano Center hosted the Donna Howard Community Connect gathering over 20 local organizations. Groups such as Chum, Safe Haven, the Salvation Army and the Affordable Housing Coalition all offered their services. Free haircuts, flu shots, warrant resolutions, and hot meals were also available.

The day is a chance for the Wilder Foundation, which conducts homeless surveys to get an idea of how many people are facing housing insecurity. A second survey is done in January to see how many people are homeless in the area at that time.

“It’s definitely important to have this event in those times so that, that information can be gathered. Like I said it’s really important for this area to know, have that information to be able to see you know what the numbers are like in Duluth when it comes to housing insecurity,” said Jennifer Eaton, Office Manager at the Damiano Center.

Another important part of the Community Connect was to get people ready for the winter with free coats and other winter apparel.