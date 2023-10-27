Duluth Area Outdoor Alliances Host Great Lakes Outdoor Summit

DULUTH, Minn. — Friday, an event for outdoor recreation enthusiasts took place at Zeitgeist Arts Cafe in Duluth.

The Duluth Area Outdoor Alliance hosted the Great Lakes Outdoor Summit.

The event is a way for businesses, advocates, and other organizations to get together, build community, and learn more about each other. Around 170 people gathered from across the state.

The main idea of the summit is to come up with new ideas to get as many people outside as possible.

“We’re a four-season state so we got that going for us. And we enjoy every season to the max and so, it’s just exciting to see these efforts so that we can grow our opportunity base for outdoor recreation in the state to get the word out to people to come to Minnesota and for folks who live in Minnesota there’s so many things to do,” said Randolph Briley, deputy director of outdoor recreation for Explore MN Tourism.

The summit was also chance for a new state agency called The Outdoor Industry Partnership to be introduced. Saturday it all continues with planned outdoor activities for attendees to experience what Duluth has to offer.