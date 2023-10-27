Esko Volleyball Advances to Sectional Semis, Downs Pine City in Four Sets

Facing Mesabi East Wednesday Night

ESKO, Minn.- The Esko volleyball team is still alive in the playoff hunt as they defeated Pine City in four sets in Friday’s Section 7AA quarterfinal match.

This marks Esko’s 10th-straight victory, which spans back to September 28. Esko will now head to Mesabi East in the Sectional semifinals on Wednesday, November 1. Last year, Esko made it as far as the sectional championship, where they lost in five sets to Rush City.