Falls Elementary School Community Service Learning Day

INTERNATIONAL FALLS, Minn. — Students at Falls Elementary School spent the day on Thursday giving back to the local community.

It was community service learning day Thursday (10/27) at the elementary school in International Falls. Each grade was involved in a different volunteering project.

Third grade students were at the Borderland Humane Society. They made pet toys and baked homemade treats for the animals.

Other grades spent time volunteering at the public library and nursing home, delivering pictures and cards to service agencies, and even cleaning headstones at the local cemetery.

“I think it’s just important to instill in them that even though they’re small, they can have a huge impact on the community around them. It takes a village to make things run, and make things run efficiently, and they can have a part in that,” said Falls Elementary School Principal Melissa Tate.

Falls Elementary looks forward to its next big event, Relay Recess in January. That’s where the school raises money to help fight cancer.