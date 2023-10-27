First Peer Respite House Coming To Superior, Help Needed To Finish It

SUPERIOR, Wis. — A new opportunity is being built for those who struggle with mental health challenges and substance use.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI Lake Superior South Shore is working towards opening the first Peer Respite House in the area. They are calling it Hope Haven.

Those struggling can stay up to 7 nights free of charge, all to be able to reset and step back from their daily activities. 4 people can stay at a time and trained staff will be there 24/7 to help with the recovery process.

“With the lack of services in Douglas County and waiting for a therapist taking up to 10 months, it’s really important for our community to have a service like this. And it also brings the recovery aspect to the highlight,” said Chrissy Barnard, President of NAMI Lake Superior South Shore.

In order to open Hope Haven work is still being done with painting, cleaning, and remodeling. If you’d like to help out, click here for their Amazon Wish List.