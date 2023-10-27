Last Market Of The Season At The Depot

DULUTH, Minn. — Thursday was the last market of the season at The Depot in Duluth.

St. Louis County hosts the market with local vendors supplying fall produce, homemade baked goods, jams, and other crafts.

This is the second year of indoor market as the event takes place at the Civic Center June through September. But they have found new ways to keep it going with being inside The Depot through the end of October.

“Well, it’s certainly a beautiful space and St. Louis County purchased it just a couple years ago and so, being able to celebrate it, remind people it’s here, get people in. There’s museums to check out, we have the train museum downstairs. So, it’s been wonderful to carry it on especially in these gloomy months, they can be kind of tough going into winter as we’re preparing, and we’ve got more rain during this time of year,” said Tiffany Kari Cizmas, Health Promotion Coordinator for St. Louis County.

The Civic Center Farmer’s Market will be back the third week of June.