Prep Football: Northwestern Advances to Level 3 with Victory Over Stanley-Boyd

Next up for the Tigers, they'll host St. Croix Falls in Level 3 action on November 3rd. Kickoff is at 7 PM.

MAPLE, Wis.- The Northwestern football team is moving on to the next round after defeating Stanley-Boyd 58 to 48 in Level 2 on Friday.

