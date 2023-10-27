Students Celebrate Pumpkin Day At Duluth Edison Charter Schools North Star Academy

DULUTH, Minn. — It was pumpkins galore over at Duluth Edison Charter Schools North Star Academy Friday.

Students’ kindergarten through second grade celebrated Pumpkin Day! Activities happened all throughout the day with pumpkin carving, painting, bingo, math, and more.

A first-grade teacher says it is a way to incorporate the season into learning and that the response has been great.

“They love it you know it’s a break from the everyday curriculum that we do and just throwing in some fun activities. They love it,” said Erin Lindgren, first-grade teacher.

On top of all the activities students at North Star Academy were even able to taste test pumpkin pie.