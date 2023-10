Top Play: 10/27

Moorjani's header gives Bulldogs senior day win

DULUTH, Minn.- This week’s top play goes to the UMD soccer team for their game-winning goal Sunday against the University of Sioux Falls.

With three minutes left, Lauren Hansen’s corner kick went straight to Myra Moorjani, whose header found the back of the net, giving UMD a 2-1 victory.