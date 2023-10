UWS Women’s Hockey Rallies Past Lawrence in Home Opener

The two teams will meet again on Saturday. Puck drop is at 2 PM.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- After trailing to Lawrence on Friday, the UWS women’s hockey team rallied back to win in their home opener, 2 to 1.

Cora Coz and Brynn MacLean would light the lamp in the victory for the Yellowjackets.

