4th Annual 4 Corners Store Trunk or Treat

SUPERIOR, Minn. — This weekend was full of Halloween festivities despite the cold, including the 4th annual Trunk or Treat at the 4 Corners Store on Saturday.

The 4 Corners store is a gas station and convenience store in Superior.

The store has been celebrating the Halloween spirit with the community for years.

Dozens of people passed out candy to kids and families and there was even a competition for which ‘trunk’ or table was decorated the best.

This year donations and pet supplies were collected for local rescues in honor of the stores late mascot Odie.

“Odie was my Mastiff who grew up here, he unfortunately passed away this past July, and he was not just my dog, he was the community’s dog, everybody loved him,” said Raquel Stockey, 4 Corners Store Owner. “He just loved people and so we’re collecting for the Humane Society in his memory, just so other animals have the chance and the life he had.”

The Trunk or Treat not only serves as a way to celebrate Halloween, but also brings the community together.

The store owner says the event wouldn’t be possible without help from staff.

“My staff is awesome, they’re spread out all over the place, some are inside, outside, they’re everywhere making sure every thing is running smooth. I couldn’t do it without them,” said Stockey.

The 4 Corners Store plans on continuing the Halloween tradition for years to come and a haunted house may be in the works for next years Trunk or Treat.