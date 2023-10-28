Apple Fest and Craft Fair Celebrates the Fall

HERMANTOWN, Minn. — Thousands of people were in the fall spirit Saturday as Salem Lutheran Church held its 9th annual Apple Fest and Craft Fair.

The Hermantown church picked 1,700 pounds of apples last weekend to prepare for the festival.

Those apples were turned into cider, pies and other treats There was also dozens of vendors selling items such as hats, pictures, and homemade crafts.

This is the 9th year of the Apple Fest and Craft Fair and it has grown substantially since the first year.

“It started out with about 20 vendors inside and maybe 500 people attending and now we have almost 50 vendors and a few thousand people come through every year, so it feels pretty good,” said Lisa Forsell, Salem Lutheran Church Pianist and Director of Music Ministries.

Profits made through selling the apple food items go towards service projects for the church.