Fitger’s Celebrates Halloween

DULUTH, Minn. — It’s definitely ‘Spooky Season’ at Fitger’s as decorations fill the halls and shops are geared up with candy.

Saturday Fitger’s celebrated an early Halloween with different activities and of course, trick or treating.

Facing painting, pumpkin decorating and story time were just some of the fun activities.

Every year the hotel, shops and restaurants decorate for the holiday, and even more spooky creatures were out for Saturdays fun.

“Everybody is really into it, and I think it’s because it’s time, it’s time to come out of our houses, it’s time to enjoy the holidays, it’s time to just be alive,” said Tami Tanski-Sherman, Fitger’s Mall Manager.

The decorations will be out through Halloween day.

Fitger’s will also be hosting the Winter Fest Expo next weekend on Friday and Saturday. There will be experts in winter activities, travel ideas, and much more.