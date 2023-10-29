Man, 25, Dead In Single-Vehicle Crash In Meadowlands Township

MEADOWLANDS TOWNSHIP, Minn. — One man was pronounced dead after his car flipped over in a water-filled ditch in the Meadowlands Township.

The incident happened early Sunday morning.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle was driving on Highway 7 just south of Highway 133 in Meadowlands Township.

First responders pulled out one male who was pronounced dead at the scene.

That man was later identified as 25-year-old Zachary Johnson of Culver, Minnesota. Johnson was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

The incident remains under investigation by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office and St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office. Meadowlands Fire and EMS, Alborn Fire, and Minnesota State Patrol assisted.