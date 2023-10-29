37th Annual Halloween Carnival Brings Spooky Fun to Rice Lake

RICE LAKE, Minn. — One fire department’s Halloween carnival is bringing some fun into the rural side of Duluth.

This was one of the biggest years for the Rice Lake Fire Department’s 37th Annual Halloween Carnival. For the last six years the carnival was organized by the Rice Lake Fire Department Auxiliary Club. Kids had the chance to play one of twenty different carnival games, all dressed up in their costumes. The best part, each ticket per game was 25 cents.

“We provide a safe alternative to trick or treating in the community. A lot of the folks that live up here — it’s a rural community and the opportunity to go door to door trick or treating really isn’t available,” said President of Rice Lake Fire Department Auxiliary Carlee Conradi. “We had people come in from Superior, from Cloquet, from all around the region. So it is really fun to see so many people coming out and supporting our auxiliary which in terms supports the fire department.”

Organizers say that on average they get around 400 kids to come in and have some fun. This year they had well over 600.