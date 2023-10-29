Babbitt Police Investigate Double Homicide

BABBITT, Minn. — A double homicide investigation is underway in Babbitt.

Police Chief Mike McGregor confirmed the deaths Sunday to FOX 21.

McGregor said more information will be released Monday in a news release.

Meanwhile, law enforcement familiar with the case said the victims were killed at an address during the early morning hours Sunday.

A suspect is booked in the St. Louis County Jail.

FOX 21 will bring you more details as authorities release them.