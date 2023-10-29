Barges, Equipment Move In On $18M DECC Seawall Reconstruction Project

DULUTH, Minn. – The $18 million reconstruction of the seawall behind the DECC is officially underway.

Construction crews have moved in on land and by barge.

The rebuilding will happen throughout the winter.

The new seawall is expected to be complete by the end of next year 2024.

The land between the wall and the DECC will be wrapped up in the spring of 2025. It will include bike lanes, new lighting, improved gathering space for locals and tourists, and smaller traffic lanes.

Cruise ships will also be able to dock on the seawall when it’s all done.

Click here for the ground-breaking event from Oct. 16.