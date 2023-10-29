Esko, Hermantown Advance to Sectional Finals

Esko to play Pequot Lakes, Hermantown facing North Branch

DULUTH, Minn.- Esko and Hermantown punched their respective tickets to the Sectional Finals in Saturday’s high school football playoff action.

On their home field, Esko defeated Pierz 56-8. They’ll now have the chance to earn their third-straight Section Championship on Thursday when they take on Pequot Lakes at Malosky Stadium.

Meanwhile, Hermantown took out Duluth Denfeld 10-6 on the Hunters’ own turf. The Hawks will now face North Branch in Friday’s 7AAAA Championship. The Vikings eliminated Hermantown in last year’s sectional semifinals and once again beat the Hawks 28-21 during the 2023 regular season.