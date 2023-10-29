Reinert Endorsed, Larson Accepted For Duluth Mayor In 2015; Both Candidates Respond

DULUTH, Minn. – The last live Duluth mayoral debate before the Nov. 7 election was last week on PBS North. The gloves came off in that debate between incumbent Mayor Emily Larson and opponent Roger Reinert. But the tension between the candidates, as seen in the PBS debate, was the complete opposite in 2015 when Reinert, a state senator then, endorsed Larson for mayor.

The post below is from Larson’s social media on May 21, 2015:

“I’m excited to share that State Senator Roger Reinert has endorsed my campaign to become Duluth’s next Mayor. As a lawmaker Roger has demonstrated that leadership often requires collaboration with colleagues and citizens across the aisle and across our state. Collaboration with colleagues at the state capitol on issues like LGA and transportation funding will be critical for Duluth’s next mayor, so I am grateful to have Roger’s support. I look forward to writing Duluth’s Next Chapter. Together.”

FOX 21 reached out to both candidates Sunday for comment on the 2015 endorsement.

Larson released the following statement Sunday evening:

“This campaign is about moving forward, not looking back. Eight years ago my opponent fully endorsed the vision and effort that has yielded tremendous progress in Duluth: 850% increase in streets, 22% [decrease] in citywide crime, 1700 new units of housing & our 4th straight year of private sector investment. There is no arguing the progress we have made, and our 12,000 doorknocks since January confirm that. I will continue with the community to keep moving us forward with a clear vision and real, meaningful progress. We’d welcome his endorsement once again as we continue to Build a Better Duluth, Together!”

Reinert also released the following statement Sunday evening:

“I was proud as our State Senator to be Mayor Larson’s first significant endorsement back in 2015. I thought then Councilor Larson was the right person for the office. This election has never been personal. You’ve never even heard me use the word “opponent”. Like many Duluthians, I simply think two terms is enough, and it’s time for something different. Voters are hungry to see the City do better on city things. Core services like streets, utilities, and public safety. Effective and efficient, and at a tax rate we can both afford and sustain.” The all-out negative attack campaign of my service as a City Councilor and State Legislator has been discouraging – and a little perplexing. Every vote Mayor Larson is citing on her mailers was made BEFORE this 2015 endorsement. It was politically convenient back then to have my support, and highlight my ability to collaborate and build necessary relationships that made progress on critical Duluth issues. It now seems politically convenient to forget.”

To watch the one-hour final debate on PBS, click here.