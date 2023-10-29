UMD Alum Adam Johnson, 29, Dies Following On-Ice Accident

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD community and hockey world is mourning the loss of Adam Johnson, who passed away after an accident during a hockey game in England on Saturday.

Johnson, 29, was playing for the Nottingham Panthers in the Elite Ice Hockey League when he collided with a member of the Sheffield Steelers in the second period of Saturday’s game.

Johnson was a member of the UMD men’s hockey team during the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons. During those two seasons, he played in 81 games and recorded 24 goals and 31 assists. He also played a major role in the Bulldogs’ 2017 run to the NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey Championship Game.

Johnson later played 13 games for the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins from 2018-2020. He later went overseas to play in Germany before landing with Nottingham.

Before his time with UMD, Johnson played for Hibbing/Chisholm during his high school career.

The UMD men’s hockey staff has released a statement following Johnson’s passing: