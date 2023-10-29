UMD Alum Adam Johnson, 29, Dies Following On-Ice Accident
Hibbing native spent two seasons with Bulldogs
DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD community and hockey world is mourning the loss of Adam Johnson, who passed away after an accident during a hockey game in England on Saturday.
Johnson, 29, was playing for the Nottingham Panthers in the Elite Ice Hockey League when he collided with a member of the Sheffield Steelers in the second period of Saturday’s game.
Johnson was a member of the UMD men’s hockey team during the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons. During those two seasons, he played in 81 games and recorded 24 goals and 31 assists. He also played a major role in the Bulldogs’ 2017 run to the NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey Championship Game.
Johnson later played 13 games for the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins from 2018-2020. He later went overseas to play in Germany before landing with Nottingham.
Before his time with UMD, Johnson played for Hibbing/Chisholm during his high school career.
The UMD men’s hockey staff has released a statement following Johnson’s passing:
“We are deeply devastated to learn last evening of the passing of Adam Johnson. Adam was loved and admired by his teammates, coaches, and staff. As talented as he was on the ice, he was even a better person. Adam remained connected to the program, and for our time with him we are eternally grateful. Adam, we love you, we will miss you.”