UWS Volleyball Falls in Four on Swarm Night

Yellow Jackets' third-straight loss

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The UW-Superior volleyball team was unable to keep up with Minnesota Morris on Swarm Night, falling in four sets on Friday.

In the defeat, Maiana Stark led the Yellow Jackets with 14 kills. Ayla Oltmanns added 12 kills while Kaylin Plautz contributed with 11. Defensively, Jenna Anderson tallied 34 digs. Plautz, Sydney Smith and Marena Saeger each recorded 1.5 blocks at the net.

Friday’s loss puts UWS at 15-10 overall. They won’t get much rest as they host Crown College on Saturday, followed by their senior night on Friday, November 3 against Martin Luther.