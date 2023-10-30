Man Arrested in Babbitt Double Homicide

Babbitt Police say a man has been arrested in the deaths of a married couple.

A 54-year-old man is being held in the St. Louis County Jail on probable cause of 2nd degree murder.

In a press release Monday afternoon, the victims were identified as 78-year-old Clifford Johnson, and 79-year-old Christine Johnson. They were husband and wife.

Police said that Duluth police contacted Babbitt authorities on Saturday evening, shortly before midnight. Duluth said their department was in touch with someone who said he had killed his two roommates in Babbitt.

Babbitt officers went to the address and found the couple dead.

Authorities say the man being held had no permanent address and had been living with the Johnson’s temporarily.

Formal charges have not yet been filed by the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office, but are expected in the next few days.

FOX21 does not generally report names of suspects until they have been formally charged.

Babbitt Police Chief Michael McGregor said it appears at this time that the suspect acted alone and that there is no threat to the public.

In a statement, the department said its thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families during this tragic time.

The Babbitt Police Department was assisted by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, and the Ely and Duluth police departments.

Chief McGregor said the investigation remains active, and that no additional details would be provided until formal charges are filed.