Coffee Conversation: 40 Years of Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation

TWIN PORTS — As the Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation begins it’s 40th year of existence, it also looks to shift and expand its focus.

Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation CEO Shaun Floerke joined FOX21 on the morning newscast Monday to talk about the future vision of the foundation.

Floerke also emphasized the importance of upstream work in ensuring opportunities, building resilience and belonging across the northland.

There is a 40th Anniversary Celebration event on Friday from 4-6 at Clyde Iron Works.