Duluth Marshall’s Carter Boos to Play College Baseball at North Iowa Area CC

DULUTH, Minn.- Duluth Marshall senior infielder and pitcher Carter Boos announced the next step in his playing career over the weekend.

Boos will suit up for North Iowa Area Community College once he’s done playing for the Hilltoppers.

Last season, he led Marshall in runs scored and stolen bases while posting a batting average of .363.

On the mound, he had 39 K’s and an ERA of 1.67.