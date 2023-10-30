Former Bulldog Gabbie Hughes Signs Three-Year Contract with PWHL Ottawa

Hughes is one of three former Bulldogs on Ottawa's roster. She joins Ashton Bell and Katerina Mrazova.

DULUTH, Minn.- Former UMD women’s hockey standout Gabbie Hughes can start adjusting to her new home in Ottawa.

On Monday, Hughes and PWHL Ottawa agreed to a three-year contract.

Ottawa drafted the 2023 Hockey Humanitarian Award winner in the 4th round of the league’s inaugural draft back in September.

During her time with the Bulldogs, Hughes was an All-American and Patty Kazmaier Award finalist.

She tallied 81 goals and 133 assists in five seasons.

