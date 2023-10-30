Man Stabbed In Coleraine Bar Fight

A man was stabbed in a bar fight in Coleraine early Saturday.

The crime was reported around 1:30 a.m. at the Locker Room Bar, according to the Itasca County Sheriff’s office.

The victim was stabbed in the face.

The suspect is from Coleraine. He was arrested at his residence after police said he left the scene.

Formal charges were pending Monday.

The victim was treated and released from the hospital.

FOX 21 does not normally name suspects until they are formally charged.