Prep Volleyball: Cloquet & Grand Rapids to Meet in Section 7AAA Title Game for 3rd Straight Year

The section title game will take place on November 2nd at 6 PM at Hermantown High School.

CLOQUET, Minn.- The Cloquet volleyball team continued their quest for a state berth on Monday, defeating North Branch 3-1 in the Section 7AAA semifinals.

The Lumberjacks would fall in the first set before rallying to win the final three sets.

The scores were (22-25, 25-20, 25-17, and 25-22).

Ava Carlson had a team-leading 12 kills in the victory.

Cloquet will next take on Grand Rapids, who swept Hermantown 3-0 in the other semifinal game, in the title game.

The Thunderhawks would win 26-24, 25-16, and 25 to 19.

This will be the 3rd consecutive year the Lumberjacks and Thunderhawks have clashed for a spot at state. Grand Rapids has won the previous two.

