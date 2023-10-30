Remembering Former Bulldogs Hockey Player Adam Johnson

DULUTH, Minn. — When you hear tragic news about a friend, your mind turns to a happy memory of that person’s life.

UMD Hockey Coach Scott Sandelin recalled Adam Johnson and a goal he scored for the Penguins. “I’ve watched that goal probably 20 times already, you know, I haven’t seen it for a long time just keep watching it and you know just a little move he made and you know it just brings back great memories.”

Adam Johnson was a Hibbing native who played for the Bulldogs from 2015 to 2017. Over the weekend, Johnson died during a hockey game in England when a skate blade cut his neck.

Monday morning Sandelin talked about his memories of Johnson, and it was clear that he was still trying to come to terms with the loss. “We’ve been lucky I just want to remember him that way … (Long Pause) ….Remember just a great kid, great teammate.”

Johnson was much more than a talented hockey player. “I remember his little smile every day,” said Sandelin. “I remember because he had his little wit, I always say it’s Iron Ranger humor but you know just the impact he had on his teammates to you know they all like him, they all loved him. I mean it’s easy to say that now but they did like, he was a fun guy to be around.”

Sandelin summed up his thoughts on Johnson: “Just a special kid, you know, meant a lot to me so it was another Hibbing kid that we get in our program, his dad played here, that’s important to us. But he was just a wonderful kid and a great sense of humor, a little witty. But just a special player, one of the best to come out of Hibbing.”