Welder Generator Helps Northwood Technical College Hit the Road

Joint effort made it possible.

SUPERIOR, Wisc. —

In March, Northwood Technical College unveiled its 53-foot mobile welding lab that has eight individual welding booths.

However, to make the lab work anywhere other than on campus, a generator was needed.

And, it had to be a large generator–one that costs $90,000.

The college didn’t have the money and needed help from others. So, two local companies, Enbridge and Cenovus, worked with the school to provide the generator.

On October 26th there was, at last, a ribbon cutting for the generator.

“It might seem strange to have a ribbon cutting for a generator, but it’s truly what made the project mobile,” said Kim Pearson, Foundation Director for Northwood Technical College.

“Without that generator, we could not offer training anywhere from the parking lot outside, to a field in the middle of Ladysmith, Wisconsin,” said Pearson.

“The mobile welding lab will allow Northwood Tech to deliver training on-site where it’s needed. Eliminating transportation barriers and bringing opportunities to students in rural areas and tribal communities,” she said.

Northwood Technical College covers 11 counties in Northwest Wisconsin, encompassing an area of 10,500 square miles.