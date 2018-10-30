Update: Stauber Emails Released
22 Emails Have Been Released
DULUTH, Minn. – Twenty-two emails between County Commissioner Pete Stauber and the National Republican Congressional Committee were released Tuesday afternoon.
Stauber sent and received the messages on his county government email account while campaigning for the 8th District congressional seat in northeastern Minnesota.
According to a St. Louis County spokesperson, the county had until noon tomorrow to release the emails.
They also said a bond of a $1,000 must also be paid by the plaintiff before they are released – the county said if that bond is paid today they will release the emails today.
A list of the emails is available below:
