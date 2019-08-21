Contractor Falls Into Tank at Husky Energy
SUPERIOR, Wis.-The Superior Fire Department is reporting a contractor fell about 20 feet into a tank this morning at Husky Energy in Superior.
It happened just after 8 a.m. When the ambulance and fire department arrived, the contractor had already exited the tank. He was transported by ambulance to Essentia in Duluth for evaluation.
Husky released the following statement in regards to the incident:
“A worker was transported to hospital this morning from site after falling into an 18-foot high tank. Our immediate focus is on the worker and his well-being. He was able to walk out of the tank and was initially treated at site. We take all incidents extremely seriously and a full investigation into what happened is underway.”