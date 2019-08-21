Contractor Falls Into Tank at Husky Energy

SUPERIOR, Wis.-The Superior Fire Department is reporting a contractor fell about 20 feet into a tank this morning at Husky Energy in Superior.

It happened just after 8 a.m. When the ambulance and fire department arrived, the contractor had already exited the tank. He was transported by ambulance to Essentia in Duluth for evaluation.

Husky released the following statement in regards to the incident: