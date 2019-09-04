Downtown Duluth YMCA Offering Free Open House

DULUTH, Minn. – This week, the Downtown Duluth YMCA is hosting an open house where folks can come try the Y for free.

The five floor facility on West First Street is full of activities and spaces for everybody.

Staff say anyone and any body is welcome to work out there.

“Folks are able to start on something as simple and non-impact as water aerobics or the new step, or you’re able to our stair climber and do some extra flights of stairs and really get the calories up and the burn on,” said Emily Ranta, Executive Director of the Downtown Duluth YMCA.

The open house runs through Sunday.

Duluth staff tell us the Cook County YMCA in Grand Marais is also holding an open house this week.