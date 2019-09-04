National Recovery Month Celebrated in Duluth

Recovering addicts and local officials met on the steps of Duluth City Hall

DULUTH, Minn. – In honor of National Recovery Month, local officials and recovering addicts met on the steps of Duluth City Hall.

People shared their stories about the impact of addiction and mental illness on their lives.

Duluth’s Opioid Program Technician, Jessica Nickila, has been working with local addicts for nine months.

She says the most rewarding part of her job is seeing people transform their lives.

“I check in with them maybe once a month and you can see the life come back into their face every single time that we meet them and they’ll shoot me texts like ‘I got that job,’ ‘I got that apartment,’ ‘I’m seeing my kids more often,'” said Nickila. “It’s like you see people’s lives bloom.”

She says what got her sober was hearing recovery stories from others who had also gotten sober.