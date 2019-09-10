Powersports Safety Event Coming Thursday to Superior

Event runs from 3:30pm - 6:30pm at Superior Middle School

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Hundreds of people die in ATV related accidents every year, and most of them were not wearing helmets.

This week, a powersports safety event in Superior will teach people how to safely use their equipment.

The Let’s Ride program was co-founded by “Nitro Circus” star, Hubert Rowland.

“No matter where you go, you’ll run into someone that knows somebody that’s been hurt in powersports, and I just want to let everybody know that powersports can be an extremely fun and extremely safe way to enjoy the outdoors with your family and friends,” said Rowland.

“We want people to drive within their means, take a safety course, know how the vehicle operates, know the physics and everything of that vehicle, and take every safety precaution you can. Helmets, eye protection, all that sort of stuff to keep you safe in the event you do have an accident,” added Sgt. Jake Engelman of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

The safety program is this Thursday at Superior Middle School. It’s open to the public from 3:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.