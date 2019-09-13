Family: Eddie Money, ‘Two Tickets to Paradise’ Singer, Dies

NASHVILLE, Tenn.-The family of rock star Eddie Money says he died Friday at age 70.

The husky-voiced, blue collar performer was known for such hits as “Two Tickets to Paradise” and “Take Me Home Tonight.” In 1987, he received a best rock vocal Grammy nomination for “Take Me Home Tonight,” which featured a cameo from Ronnie Spector.

He even played a show in Duluth back in 2010 as part of the Rockin’ the Block concert series.

Eddie – born Edward James Mahoney – in Brooklyn, New York came from a long line of family members who served in the NYPD.

Money was on the force for two years before leaving New York City and heading to California to become a rock star.

He was suffering with stage four esophageal cancer.