Congressman Pete Stauber Joins in on a Roundtable Discussion on Healthcare

DULUTH, Minn – Congressman Pete Stauber sat down for a roundtable discussion with health care leaders.

The meeting was held to discuss accessibility and affordability of healthcare in rural communities.

The group talked about implementing broadband to make tele–medicine available for those in rural areas.

The topic of mental health was also brought up.

Studies have shown farmers take their lives more than the general public.

Congressman Stauber says it’s important for rural communities have the same access to healthcare as the rest of the nation.

“We know that Minnesota Farmers not only feed Minnesota, but they feed the world. It is important we make sure our farming community, timber, mining, manufacturing communities, and small businesses stay viable in rural America,” said Congressman Stauber.

The roundtable was hosted by Better America, which is a health care project committed to working with policy makers to help improve the quality of health care.