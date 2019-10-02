Duluth Police Officer Case Could go to Supreme Court

DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth has decided to petition the Supreme Court to review the case of the former Duluth police officer who was fired for dragging a handcuffed man through a downtown skywalk in 2017.

Last month, the Minnesota Court of Appeals affirmed an arbitrator’s 2018 decision to reinstate Huot stating it did not violate public policy.

“The City of Duluth is asking the Minnesota Supreme Court to review this case to help clarify the law surrounding the public policy exception. Strong relationships of mutual trust between the police and the community are critical to maintaining public safety. The City shouldn’t have to re-instate an officer that has violated the public trust twice and has a demonstrated proclivity to do so again,” said Duluth City Attorney Gunnar Johnson.

Jim Michels, an attorney for the police union, says it is unlikely Huot will be reinstated before all appeals are exhausted.

According to the city attorney, Huot has not asked to return to his position and has not been paid for at least 18 months.