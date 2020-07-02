Lifeguards Return To Park Point Beach

Lifeguards will only staff Park Point Beach from July 10th through Labor Day.

DULUTH, Minn. – Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the city had to put a pause on the use of lifeguards at park point beach.

Now the city is partnering with the Duluth Area YMCA to bring those lifeguards back.

Starting from July 10 until Labor Day the lifeguards will return to Park Point Beach.

The Duluth Area YMCA is in the process of training staff to get them ready to be an extra set of eyes for safety.

The assistant manager for the Duluth Parks and Recreation Division says it’s important to have lifeguards on ParkPpoint because many people such tourists may not be aware of the uncertain conditions of Lake Superior.

“Our weather conditions as we all know, as residents, can change very quickly. It’s important to be able to educate anyone that’s coming as tourists of how quickly it can change and how dangerous it can really be,” said Alicia Watts.

Park Point Beach will be staffed with lifeguards from Friday to Sunday between noon and 5 p.m.

During off-hours, the public is encouraged to follow red flag warnings and use their best judgment when going into the water.