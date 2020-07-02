Lifeguards to Return to Park Point July 10

DULUTH, Minn.-The city of Duluth and the Duluth Area Family YMCA will once again provide lifeguards on Park Point this summer.

Lifeguards will return to the beach on a limited basis, Friday through Sunday from noon to 5:00 p.m. Lifeguards services will begin on July 10 and go through Labor Day.

“The city is grateful to the Duluth Area Family YMCA for their continued partnership in providing lifeguards at Park Point,” said director of Parks, Properties, and Libraries, Jim Filby-Williams. “This is an important service that provides education, water safety, and comfort for those who use the beach.”

Until lifeguards are back on duty, and while they are not supervising the beach during the week, officials ask the public to follow red flag warnings and use their best judgment when going in the water.