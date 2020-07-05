St. Louis County Responds to Multiple Fourth of July Water Emergencies

ST. LOUIS CO., Minn. — The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office responded to three water emergencies on the Fourth of July, according to a press release from the department.

The first incident happened at noon on Bassett Lake in the Bassett Township. A 47-year-old man was tubing behind a boat when he was hurt by the rope attached to it. He went to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The second incident happened at 1:30 p.m. at Bear Island Lake near Babbitt. A 65-year-old man went unresponsive in the water while swimming after something floating on the lake. Those on scene gave him CPR, and he regained consciousness and was brought to a hospital.

The third incident happened at 2:00 p.m at Pelican Lake in Orr. A 69-year-old man was unresponsive in the water after leaping from a pontoon boat, wanting to swim. Those who were on the boat with him gave him CPR, and he regained consciousness as the first responders arrived. He was brought to a hospital.