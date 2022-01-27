City Crews Responding to Water Main Break in West Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – City of Duluth Utility Operations crews are responding to a water main break in West Duluth.

The break was reported Thursday morning and is located on the 300 block of North 84th Avenue West.



City officials say water has been turned off on North 84th Avenue West from Grand Avenue to Coleman Street.



It is not known at this time how long it will take the fix the break.

Crews are working to repair the break and restore water service as quickly as possible.

To see current utility outages, you can view the Outage Map here.