Coffee Conversation: Brain Injury Survivor Shares Story in Honor of ‘Walk for Thought’

DULUTH, Minn. — The Minnesota Brain Injury Alliance will host its annual Walk for Thought event on Saturday, Sept. 16 in Duluth and in the Twin Cities/New Brighton.

Brain Injury Survivor and Walk for Thought Honoree Jon Wiggins shared his story of recovery on the FOX21 morning newscast. St. Luke’s Inpatient Rehabilitation Unit Admissions Coordinator Amanda Johnson also weighed in on the conversation and the rehabilitation process.

The Minnesota Brain Injury Alliance provides help, hope and a voice to the 100,000 Minnesotans living with a disability due to brain injury and their loved ones.

Funds raised at the Walk for Thought help ensure that Minnesotan’s affected by brain injury can connect to critical support services.

Walk for Thought begins at 10 am at Miller Hill Mall in Duluth. Day-of registration takes place at 9 am. Click here to register or donate.