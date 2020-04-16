Eating Better to Boost Immunity, Heart and Lung Health

DULUTH, Minn. — We might be reaching for comfort foods right now, but health experts recommend eating healthy to boost your lung and heart health, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

New research published in the Oxford Academic Journals last month found that adding more fresh produce into your diet and reducing red meat, dairy, and sugar intake can dramatically lower inflammation and support your heart and lungs.

A dietitian with Essentia Health recommends cutting sugary foods and drinks, and making four to five cups of fruits and/or vegetables for yourself every day.

For perspective, a large apple could be a cup of fruit.

She also said you should swap processed grains for whole grains.

“Just acknowledging, this is what I’ve liked in the past, and the food industry has helped me get addicted to it because they made it taste so good, but the food industry is not going to pay my medical bills and help me avoid the COVID-19 spread or virus,” Bonnie Brost, a registered dietitian with Essentia Health’s Heart and Vascular Center, explained.

Brost recommends getting enough sleep, getting outside, and setting a structured eating schedule while you are spending these days at home.

Recipes below provided by Brost and Essentia Health:

Curried Tuna Salad

Dark Chocolate Raspberry Oatmeal Cake

Southwest Black Bean Dip

Quinoa Peanut Soup

Fruit Parfait

Vegan Calico Beans

Roasted Cauliflower and Broccoli

Potato Vegetable Bean Stew